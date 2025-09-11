Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $214.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

