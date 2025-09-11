Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Holdings Decreased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after buying an additional 904,548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,953 shares of company stock worth $5,637,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

