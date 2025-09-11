Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 1009280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0971 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 247,785 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 136,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 411,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

