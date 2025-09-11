Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 1009280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0971 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
