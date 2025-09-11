T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 321728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSPA. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 498.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

