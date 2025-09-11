Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 61

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 to GBX 61 in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 target price on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 57.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £914.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,724.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.60.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hays will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk Hahn acquired 364,000 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £225,680. Also, insider Joe Hurd acquired 1,923 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £1,230.72. Insiders purchased 563,720 shares of company stock worth $35,010,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

