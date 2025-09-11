Head-To-Head Survey: United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) versus Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United-Guardian and Modular Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $12.18 million 3.15 $3.25 million $0.56 14.92 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.82 million ($0.51) -1.36

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United-Guardian has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.2% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of United-Guardian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 23.56% 22.45% 19.22% Modular Medical N/A -185.60% -158.95%

Summary

United-Guardian beats Modular Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries. Its medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL MGL, a medical lubricant with a lower viscosity medical lubricant; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL BA, and LUBRAJEL FA, which are formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. The company's pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial used in urology. Its industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based industrial cleanser. The company also conducts research and product development of cosmetic ingredients. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

