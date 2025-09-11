Critical Review: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawkins and Green Plains”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $974.43 million 3.66 $84.35 million $4.06 42.02 Green Plains $2.46 billion 0.26 -$82.50 million ($2.40) -4.03

Volatility and Risk

Hawkins has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hawkins has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Hawkins shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hawkins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 8.37% 18.35% 10.73% Green Plains -6.34% -13.65% -6.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hawkins and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 1 2 1 3.00 Green Plains 1 5 2 0 2.13

Hawkins presently has a consensus price target of $162.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. Green Plains has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. Given Hawkins’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawkins is more favorable than Green Plains.

Summary

Hawkins beats Green Plains on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade and pharmaceutical products, such as liquid phosphates, lactates, other blended products, and agricultural products; and receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals comprising liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. It also repackages water treatment chemicals and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of chemicals. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, products, equipment, services, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water, and agriculture water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, botanicals and herbs, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling and storage, commodity marketing business; and trading of ethanol, distiller grains, renewable corn oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. It operates 24 ethanol storage facilities; two fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,180 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

