ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.42 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.98 ($0.14). 23,885,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 7,931,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.15).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 1.0%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.69 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Research analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
