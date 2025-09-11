Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 13.4% – What’s Next?

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.14). 69,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 108,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.55 ($0.16).

Various Eateries Stock Down 13.4%

The stock has a market cap of £17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.23.

Get Various Eateries alerts:

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 EPS for the current year.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.