Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 475 to GBX 500 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 602 to GBX 601 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 684 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.83.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 578.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 486.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,654.13, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 84,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 590 per share, with a total value of £496,001.20. Insiders have bought 84,139 shares of company stock worth $49,645,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

