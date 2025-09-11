Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Up 15.9% – What’s Next?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) shot up 15.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54). 754,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 147,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -608.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

