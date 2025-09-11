Financial Survey: BKV (NYSE:BKV) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BKV and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.48%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BKV is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BKV and Enlight Renewable Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million 3.22 -$142.87 million ($0.20) -110.59 Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million N/A $44.21 million $0.92 32.14

Enlight Renewable Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BKV and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21% Enlight Renewable Energy 23.58% 7.48% 1.97%

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

