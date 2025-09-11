Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Buys 262,665 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3,508.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,665 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 4.7% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $32,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xylem by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Xylem by 390.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $89,828,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,139,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $137.81 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

