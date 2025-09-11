Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Makes New $14.41 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 2.1% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $202.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $207.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

