Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Invests $9.63 Million in ATS Corporation $ATS

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 386,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ATS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATS Stock Performance

NYSE:ATS opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ATS Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.16 million. ATS had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

