Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Invests $6.28 Million in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.