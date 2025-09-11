Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Acquires 1,186 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Rayonier stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

