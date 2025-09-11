Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV opened at $655.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $657.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $639.00 and a 200 day moving average of $596.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

