Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Cuts Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.32%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

