Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

