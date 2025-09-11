United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $214.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.96 and its 200 day moving average is $180.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.21 and a 12-month high of $228.35.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $2,338,096.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,123.70. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.17, for a total transaction of $2,753,153.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,853,363.92. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,457 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,668. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

