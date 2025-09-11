MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $312,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,812,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.30, for a total value of $11,807,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,167,872.80. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,793 shares of company stock worth $79,801,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $481.95 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

