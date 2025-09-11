MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 105.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

