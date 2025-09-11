Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 8,213 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,367,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

