Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.30 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

