Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,172 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 384,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 132,530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

