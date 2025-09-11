Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $362,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

