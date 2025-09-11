Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

