10,297 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Purchased by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

