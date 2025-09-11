8,879 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Acquired by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $198.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average is $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

