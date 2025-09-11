Integrity Alliance LLC. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

