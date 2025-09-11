Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 33,771 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,534 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after buying an additional 1,166,451 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

