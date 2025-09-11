Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $383.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.22 and a 200 day moving average of $379.70. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.42.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

