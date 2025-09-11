380 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $256.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.99. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.04 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

