Integrity Alliance LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,548,000 after acquiring an additional 324,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 362,424 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after buying an additional 347,988 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FDVV stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

