Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $80.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.