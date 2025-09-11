Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,323 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

