Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $598,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $360.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

