AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 127.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 18,368.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968,010 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $113,317,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $94,051,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $187.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average is $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

