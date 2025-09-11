Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,778,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,301,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 186,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 92,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 38,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

