Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 34.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE:BIRK opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.The business had revenue of $749.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

