Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

