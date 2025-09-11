Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,916 Organon & Co. $OGN

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $51,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 640.7% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

