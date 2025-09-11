783 Shares in Genuine Parts Company $GPC Bought by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $3,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4,452.1% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $5,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

