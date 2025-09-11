Integrity Alliance LLC. Invests $2.62 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $282.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

