Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

