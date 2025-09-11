Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 88.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $240,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.0% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

