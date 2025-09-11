601 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Purchased by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $214.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

