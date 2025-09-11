Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $97.65 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

