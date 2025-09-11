Anchor Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,896,031,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after acquiring an additional 445,691 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after acquiring an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8%

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $294.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

